The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday arrested one of its former investigators who had allegedly leaked sensitive information to Pakistani terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

The arrested officer has been identified as IPS Arvind Digvijay Negi.

He is superintendent of police ranked officer and currently is posted as a Superintendent of Police at Shimla.

As per reports, during his tenure as an investigative officer in the NIA, he shared sensitive information with an overground worker of the LeT in Jammu and Kashmir.

“During the investigation, the role of A D Negi, IPS, SP posted at Shimla (since repatriated from NIA) was verified and his houses were searched”, an NIA spokesperson told media.

The spokesperson added that they also found that secret documents belonging to the NIA were leaked by him to another OGW of the LeT who was another accused in the case.

The said officer was on deputation to the NIA and is now posted as a Superintendent of Police at Shimla.

His house in Himachal Pradesh was also seized by the NIA during the raids and investigation into the case.