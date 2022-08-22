A hot sunny day can never be complete without a refreshing drink or may a “cocktail” to be precise.
There are a lot of options to beat the heat but a cocktail can definitely be one of the best options.
Here are some cocktails to make at home:
GLADIUS DARK DAIQUIRI
Ingredients:
- Gladius Dark Rum – 60 ml
- Lemon Juice – 15-20ml
- Sugar Syrup – 30ml
- Ice – 4 -5 cubes
Method:
- Mix all the ingredients above and give it a good shake.
- Pour it into a glass and enjoy!
GLADIUS ORANGE FIZZ COCKTAIL
Ingredients:
- Orange Fizz – ½ cup
- Cinnamon – 1/4th stick
- Pomegranate – 8-10 seeds
- Gladius rum – 60 ml
Method:
- Pour gladius rum into a highball glass, add a cinnamon stick to it, and then add orange fizz to it.
- Give it a good stir and top it with pomegranate seeds.
HOT TODDY
Ingredients:
- Cinnamon Stick – 1
- Cloves – 3 – 4
- Crushed star anise – 2/3
- Crushed Ginger – 1 tbsp
- Honey – 10-15 ml
- Orange Peel – 4-5 strands
- Lemon Juice – ½ tbsp
- Warm water – 1 cup
- Gladius Rum – 2-3 tbsp
Method:
- Muddle cinnamon stick, cloves, crushed star anise, and crushed ginger together.
- Put in the orange peels and add honey.
- Once done, pour the warm water.
- Squeeze lemon juice followed by Gladius Rum.
- Give it a good stir, strain the mix, and pour the drink into the serving glass.
These recipes were curated by Rahul Gagerna (Founder and Managing Director at Boutique Spirit Brands)