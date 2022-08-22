A hot sunny day can never be complete without a refreshing drink or may a “cocktail” to be precise.

There are a lot of options to beat the heat but a cocktail can definitely be one of the best options.

Here are some cocktails to make at home:

GLADIUS DARK DAIQUIRI

Ingredients:

Gladius Dark Rum – 60 ml

Lemon Juice – 15-20ml

Sugar Syrup – 30ml

Ice – 4 -5 cubes

Method:

Mix all the ingredients above and give it a good shake.

Pour it into a glass and enjoy!

GLADIUS ORANGE FIZZ COCKTAIL

Ingredients:

Orange Fizz – ½ cup

Cinnamon – 1/4th stick

Pomegranate – 8-10 seeds

Gladius rum – 60 ml

Method:

Pour gladius rum into a highball glass, add a cinnamon stick to it, and then add orange fizz to it.

Give it a good stir and top it with pomegranate seeds.

HOT TODDY

Ingredients:

Cinnamon Stick – 1

Cloves – 3 – 4

Crushed star anise – 2/3

Crushed Ginger – 1 tbsp

Honey – 10-15 ml

Orange Peel – 4-5 strands

Lemon Juice – ½ tbsp

Warm water – 1 cup

Gladius Rum – 2-3 tbsp

Method:

Muddle cinnamon stick, cloves, crushed star anise, and crushed ginger together.

Put in the orange peels and add honey.

Once done, pour the warm water.

Squeeze lemon juice followed by Gladius Rum.

Give it a good stir, strain the mix, and pour the drink into the serving glass.

These recipes were curated by Rahul Gagerna (Founder and Managing Director at Boutique Spirit Brands)