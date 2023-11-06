Guwahati: In a group stage 50-over ICC World Cup 2023 clash between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka in Delhi, Angelo Mathews was timed out as he was not ready to face the ball within the two minutes the ICC playing conditions allowed.

This is the first time a batsman was dismissed timed out in an international encounter.

The strap of the helmet that Mathews got with him appeared to be broken as he was preparing to take strike to the bowler and then he asked for a replacement of a helmet.

Since he was not ready to take strike within two minutes of the former batsman being dismissed, Mathews was given “timed-out.”

According to the ICC rulebook, “40.1 Out Timed out 40.1.1 After the fall of a wicket or the retirement of a batter, the incoming batter must, unless Time has been called, be ready to receive the ball or for the other batter to be ready to receive the next ball within 2 minutes of the dismissal or retirement. If this requirement is not met, the incoming batter will be out, Timed out.”

Mathews was seen animatedly arguing his case with the umpires, and he said repeatedly that his helmet strap got broken when he had reached the crease, and that a replacement was necessary. He also had a discussion with Bangladesh’s captain, Shakib.

Here ‘spirit of cricket’ debate will definitely spring up as Shakib could easily have recalled Mathews and then the Umpires would have to accept that.

However, since there was no communication from the Bangladesh side, the umpires did not reverse their decision, and Mathews was forced to leave the field, and was visibly annoyed by the mode of dismissal.