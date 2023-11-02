Guwahati: On the second day of the hearing, the Supreme Court on Thursday ordered the Election Commission of India (ECI) to submit data on donations received by political parties through electoral bonds till September 30.

A Constitution Bench headed by CJI D.Y. Chandrachud is hearing a number of petitions challenging the validity of the electoral bonds scheme.

The scheme, which was notified on January 2, 2018, introduced money instruments through which companies and individuals in India can donate to political parties anonymously.

Earlier on Wednesday, the five-judge Constitution Bench mentioned how the ‘selective anonymity’ of the scheme makes it easier for the ruling party to obtain information about the donors of the Opposition parties qua law enforcement agencies.

“There are ways and means for the ruling party to get information about contributions to the Opposition. The Opposition, on the other hand, may not be able to know who your [party in power] donors are, but you will know about their donors. It is easier for the party or person in power to get the information. The Opposition is at a disadvantage to question your donations, but the ruling party is not… That is the grey area here,” Justice Sanjiv Khanna, who is also a member of the Constitution Bench observed while addressing the Union government, represented by Solicitor-General Tushar Mehta.