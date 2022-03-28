New Delhi: The Rajya Sabha was adjourned for an hour after opposition parties demanded a discussion on the fuel price hike.

The upper house was adjourned by Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu till noon following the dismissal of notices by opposition MPs to raise two issues which include fuel price hike and the nationwide strike called by trade unions.

Naidu said he received notices from members over the prices of petroleum products, the strike call given by trade unions, and concerns over atrocities against Dalits in Rajasthan issues.

However, he added, “I have gone through the notices. I have decided not to admit them.”

After the opposition members protested against this, Naidu adjourned the proceedings till noon.

It may be mentioned that in the past seven days, fuel prices were hiked six times in the country.

In March alone an increase of ? 4 and ? 4.10 per on petrol and diesel respectively was recorded.

In many cities, the price of petrol has crossed the Rs 100 mark.

Trinamool Congress MP Derek O’Brien following this said that the BJP was “running away” from discussions on these crucial issues.

In a tweet, he wrote, “SHOCKER. Every member of Oppn was in their seat. Yet RS adjourned till 12 noon. Zero Hour WASHED OUT. BJP running away from discussion on PRICE RISE. BJP don’t want #Parliament to run. Show TV footage: country will know truth. Hon.Chairman, Sir. You are an honorable man.”

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh in a tweet wrote, “Truly extraordinary that at a few minutes past 11 am, as soon as Opposition MPs got up to raise issues concerning price rise and trade union strike, the Hon’ble Chairman adjourned the Rajya Sabha instantly. Clearly, the Modi Sarkar wants no discussion or debate!”

