Guwahati: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday said that he was told by Rahul Gandhi that no one from the Gandhi family should be the next Congress chief.

Speaking to the media, Gehlot said that he had urged Rahul Gandhi to take up the presidential seat but he (Rahul Gandhi) denied it.

Gehlot said that he urged Rahul Gandhi as the majority of the party members had proposed his name.

It may be mentioned that the election for the next Congress president is due next month and so far, two names have been the highlight.

Ashok Gehlot and Kerala MP Sashi Tharoor will be seen as the competitors for the post.

As per reports, if Gehlot wins the election, he will have to resign from the post of Chief Minister.