The Hyderabad Police has registered a case against BJP MLA T Raja Singh for threatening voters in Uttar Pradesh.

Singh had threatened voters in UP with dire consequences if they don’t vote for the saffron party.

The FIR against the MLA was registered at the Goshamahal Police Station.

He has been booked under Sections 171 C and 171 F of the Indian Penal Code, and Section 123 of the Representation of the People Act.

The Election Commission had ordered the Chief Electoral Officer of Telangana to register FIR against the MLA.

Raja Singh was asked to respond to a show-cause notice but he did not respond to it. After there was no response from Singh, the ECI order Telangana CEO to register the FIR.

Apart from the FIR, Singh has been prohibited from holding any public meetings, processions, rallies, roadshows and interviews, public utterances in media in connection with the ongoing elections for 72 hours.