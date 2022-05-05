Top poll strategist in India – Prashant Kishor has stated that the Congress party has more capable people than what he is.

Prashant Kishor made this statement while speaking to reporters on his future plans and turning down the Congress party’s offer to him to join them.

“Congress isn’t in need of any Prashant Kishor, the party has more capable people,” the top poll strategist of India said.

He added: “Congress needs to decide how they want to function further. They took whatever decision they deemed important. They know what they have to do.”

Speaking further on the Congress party’s offer to him on joining them, Prashant Kishor said that the grand-old party has shown seriousness on working on his plans.

“They wanted me to join the empowered action group that has no status in the constitution of the Congress party,” Prashant Kishor said.

Notably, Prashant Kishor’s recent political activities are being keenly watched.

Kishor announced that he would undertake a 3000-km-long padyatra (march) from October 2 in Bihar, during which he will meet “as many people as possible”.

He called the padyatra a part of his mission to bring nayi soch, naya prayas (new thinking, new effort) in Bihar.

“In next 3-4 months, I will meet many eminent persons of Bihar who can help build idea of Jan Suraaj (good governance) and make them part of it,” Prashant Kishor said.

He added: “I will embark on a 3000-km-long Padyatra across Bihar on October 2 from Gandhi Ashram in west Champaran.”

Kishor also clarified that as of now he has no plans of floating a new political party.

“In the future if we decide to float a political party, it won’t be Prashant Kishor’s party. It will be people’s party,” the poll strategist said.