Guwahati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday that the Centre will launch a scheme worth Rs. 24,000 crore for the welfare of tribals in the country on Wednesday when the entire nation will celebrate Bhagwan Birsa Munda’s birth anniversary.

The prime minister said, “Tomorrow is Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas, I will go to Jharkhand to pay respect to (tribal icon) Bhagwan Birsa Munda. The entire country will celebrate Bhagwan Birsa Munda’s Jayanti and the Centre will announce a scheme worth Rs 24,000 crore for the welfare of tribals.”

Modi said this while he was addressing a public meeting in Betul district.

The prime minister that there was a large gathering of people on the last day of his campaign for the Madhya Pradesh assembly elections scheduled on November 17, and said it is an indication that the BJP’s victory is assured in these polls.

The prime minister also said that all promises made to the people will be fulfilled and this is my guarantee.

Modi also took a dig at former Congress president Rahul Gandhi over his remark during a rally on Monday that mobile phones in the people’s pockets were “Made in China” and they should rather be “Made in Madhya Pradesh.”