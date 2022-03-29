AGARTALA: The by-elections in four assembly constituencies are now being seen as the real semi-finals before the 2023 general elections and political parties are leaving no stones unturned in guarding the lines.

A total of four seats fell vacant after MLA Sudip Roy Barman and Asish Saha from Bardowali and Agartala constituencies resigned from their posts and BJP MLA Asish Das from Surma constituency in Dhalai was disqualified as per the anti-defection norms. CPIM lost one of its legislators as veteran CPIM leader Ramendra Chandra Debnath breathed his last months back.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, which has proved its political mettle time and again with stellar victories in all the polls after 2018, except the TTAADC elections, seems to be way ahead of others.

Party insiders have said that already the party has started exchanging views with local leaders regarding candidates for the polls.

“The BJP works in a system. We shall send some shortlisted names to New Delhi and after thorough scrutiny, the final list would be out. All the decision making powers in the party are held by the parliamentary board. The party is seriously taking the views of the leaders to shortlist candidates’ ‘, said a highly placed source.

On being asked who could be the possible faces for the party, insiders said, a number of names are being considered seriously.

“For Agartala constituency which is considered to be the stronghold of Sudip Roy Barman who recently returned to Congress, name of state BJP general secretary Tinku Roy is being considered. While for Asish Kumar Saha, another defector from the BJP, the name of Papia Datta has been primarily proposed”, said sources.

Sources said, there are strong possibilities of bringing fresh faces for Surma and Jubarajnagar constituencies. “Names of one sportsperson and a doctor are also in the primary list”, sources added. “BJP is a party with a difference. Any guesswork for elections may not come out true when the list is declared”, a top BJP leader said when asked for his comments.

On the other hand, opposition CPIM is also quite optimistic to fight the polls on their strength. But, things are still not clear enough. Congress has recently said that they would fight in all four seats. The CPIM is also making efforts to put a full stop to the series of defeats it faced after 2018.

“In most of the seats, the CPIM is likely to repeat its defeated candidates. For Jubarajnagar where the party lost its sitting MLA the party is considering some names. Everything will be made public in due course of time”, a source said. Congress sources said Sudip Roy Barman and Asish Saha may not fight the by-elections this time. Among the regional parties, TIPRA may also enter the polls battle as it sees good potential to test political water before the final battle in 2023.

“Nothing has been decided regarding the issue so far. We shall certainly sit together and make a decision once the polls are declared”, said TIPRA chairman Pradyot Kishore Debbarman.

In all likelihood, TIPRA may field candidates in Agartala and Surma constituencies as a sizable number of electorates in these constituencies belong to indigenous communities.