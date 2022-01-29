LUCKNOW: Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav claimed that the BJP will get the real surprise in Gujarat and not Uttar Pradesh in the upcoming elections.

He claimed that the BJP is now nervous because the people in UP have already given the verdict.

He added, “A wrestler who loses sometimes bites or pulls. These people (BJP) have already lost.”

Akhilesh added that there will be no surprise from the people in UP but the real surprise will be in Gujarat which will have its elections right after UP.

He further added that farmers, young traders, people of all sections have made up their minds that the government is going to be formed by those in the Samajwadi Party alliance.

He claimed that even though the farm laws were repealed, the BJP had humiliated the farmers in the country.