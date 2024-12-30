39th US President Jimmy Carter passes away at 100

Washington: Jimmy Carter, the 39th President of the United States, died at the age of 100 at his home in Georgia.

According to his son, Chip Carter, the former president passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family.

Carter, a Democrat, served as president from 1977 to 1981, after defeating incumbent President Gerald Ford in the 1976 US election.

He was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2002 for his humanitarian work, particularly in brokering peace between Israel and Egypt through the 1978 Camp David Accords.

The former president’s son, Chip, remembered his father as a “hero” who believed in peace, human rights, and unselfish love. He added that his father’s legacy would live on through the shared beliefs he instilled in people around the world.

Carter’s presidency was marked by significant events, including the Iran hostage crisis and an economic recession, which ultimately led to his defeat in the 1980 US election by Ronald Reagan.

Despite this, Carter remained committed to his humanitarian work, earning him widespread respect and admiration.

US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden issued a statement condoling Carter’s death, remembering him as an “extraordinary leader, statesman, and humanitarian”.

He is survived by his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. A state funeral is expected to be held, with public observances in Atlanta and Washington, DC.