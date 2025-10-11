Written by Pradipta Guha

Kolkata: America’s new envoy to India, Sergio Gor, arrived amidst a diplomatic backdrop marked by President Trump’s flamboyant unpredictability and his publicly professed friendship with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Trump’s recent overture—sending Gor with a renewed message of warmth—promises to reset the tone after months of volleyed tariffs and rhetorical turbulence.

Gor’s appointment follows a fraught chapter: America had imposed tariffs as steep as 50% on Indian goods, primarily over India’s purchases of Russian oil.

This triggered uncertainty in trade negotiations, with US officials sharply rebuking India’s foreign policy, branding it “Kremlin’s laundromat”.

Yet, Trump’s message to Modi—“I will always be friends with Modi”—and Gor’s focus on rebuilding trust, signals the US may be willing to shelve recriminations for renewed strategic partnership.

For India, Trump’s oscillating tone is both risk and opportunity.

His propensity for dramatic policy shifts could spark new tensions or summon breakthrough deals with startling speed. Indian policymakers must navigate this mercurial landscape with cool resolve, relying on steady messaging and versatile diplomatic engagements.

The stakes are considerable: the US is India’s largest trading partner, bilateral trade touched $192 billion last year, and deepened engagements could serve India’s ambitions in defense, technology, and investment

Yet, any abrupt move—whether tariffs or praise—can reset priorities overnight.

Gor’s warm message, paired with Trump’s public encore of friendship, sets the stage for a fragile yet promising thaw. For India, the way forward is clear: leverage positive exchanges while hedging for unpredictability. The world is watching how India steadies its course while sailing with a capricious American wind, hoping this latest envoy ushers a chapter where partnership can create waves.

(The author is a political observer)