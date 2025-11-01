Written by: Stuti Kumar, Moitrayee Das

In recent years, our everyday language has absorbed the vocabulary of therapy. Terms once confined to a therapist’s office – ‘trauma’, ‘boundaries’, ‘attachment styles’ – now appear in captions and casual conversations alike. What began as clinical terminology has evolved into cultural shorthand, shaping how we articulate pain and how we construct identity itself. The rise of what can be called the ‘self-help lexicon’ mirrors larger social changes, but it’s not just a cultural trend.

Therapy has a real impact: it can help people navigate grief, manage anxiety, and make sense of complicated relationships. At the same time, as traditional structures like family, community, and religion have loosened over the past century, therapy has become one of the few widely accessible ways to make sense of emotional life, providing both practical support and a lens through which we better understand ourselves.

Increasing Awareness, Widening Gaps

In India, this cultural shift is mirrored by growing awareness and demand for mental health support. The National Mental Health Survey of India (NMHS) 2015-2016, conducted by NIMHANS, found that about 13.7% of adults experience some form of mental morbidity in their lifetime, yet nearly 84.5% of those do not receive adequate care – one of the widest treatment gaps globally.

Moreover, a 2024 survey revealed that while 83% of urban Indians believe mental health problems are not shameful, 81% still feel embarrassed to admit they are in therapy. This contradiction captures the moment we’re in: as therapy language seeps into everyday conversation and emotional discourse becomes more normalized, stigma hasn’t disappeared entirely. In this context, the increasing use of therapeutic language may signal not just cultural change, but a collective effort to fill the silence left by systemic gaps in care.

Emotional Literacy as Social Capital

This has also transformed social dynamics. Emotional literacy – the ability to articulate, interpret, and respond to emotions – has become a form of social capital. Workplaces emphasize empathy, active listening, and conflict resolution, borrowing directly from therapeutic frameworks. On the other hand, on social media, emotional intelligence is displayed and evaluated through posts, comments, and viral threads about boundaries or coping strategies. While this has democratized access to psychological knowledge, it also produces a subtle hierarchy: those who can deploy the right therapeutic vocabulary are often seen as more enlightened, moral, or mature. The risk, as sociologists like Eva Illouz suggests in Saving the Modern Soul, is that emotional fluency can become performative, turning the very language intended for liberation into a metric of judgment.

The Online Therapist

It is impossible to discuss the ‘therapy generation’ without mentioning its most visible symptom: online therapy culture. TikTok therapists, Instagram carousel posts about attachment theory, YouTube explanations on ‘nervous system regulation’ – these have become the new public pedagogy. The appeal is clear. Mental health content online is concise, emotionally validating, and often aesthetically comforting. It provides a sense of belonging to those who might never have accessed therapy otherwise. This is reflected in the usage patterns of online mental health apps: Wysa, MindDoc, and InnerHour report tens of thousands of active users in India, many of whom are first-time therapy seekers, exploring coping strategies and self-reflection in low-stigma environments.

Yet, this flattening of psychological insight into bite-sized advice on social media apps has consequences. When complex psychological theories are simplified into slogans like ‘cut off toxic people’ or ‘protect your peace’, nuance gets lost. The moral vocabulary of therapy can easily turn into a diagnostic one, where every disagreement becomes gaslighting, and every emotional boundary becomes a wall.

This isn’t to say that such language is inherently harmful – it can, in fact, be very clarifying. But when these terms become the only lens through which we view ourselves and others, they risk turning self-awareness into self-surveillance. Studies confirm this: constant self-pathologizing and identity formation around mental health labels may contribute to increased emotional distress and confusion. In such a pursuit of wellness, we risk mistaking ordinary discomfort for dysfunction that needs ‘fixing’.

Paradox of Self-Knowledge

Perhaps the most striking paradox of the therapy generation is that while we have become more articulate about our feelings, we are not necessarily more at peace with them. The more we speak in the language of healing, the more we risk treating the self as a perpetual ‘work-in-progress’ – one that is never whole, and unfinished. Recent psychological research reflects this constant tension. Studies suggest that the online culture of constant self-improvement often feeds the very anxieties it claims to soothe.

Among social media users, perfectionism intensified by endless comparison loops has been linked to higher levels of depression and social anxiety. Other long-term research indicates that intense self-reflection and rumination – common when people are preoccupied with projecting an idealized version of emotional growth – can increase self-focused thinking. This inward focus may indirectly contribute to feelings of loneliness and lower life satisfaction. In other words, the aesthetics of wellbeing can gravely undermine the experience of it. What gets lost in all this is the nonlinear, often imperfect nature of actual healing. Part of this tension stems from how deeply emotions have been individualized.

Once, healing was woven into the fabric of community – through rituals, friendships, or shared storytelling that located personal pain within the collective experience. Today, that work has largely migrated inward. Therapy, while invaluable, can sometimes reinforce the idea that understanding ourselves is a solitary project rather than a shared process. Yet, research in community psychology and resilience consistently show that social connection, not introspection alone, is among the strongest predictors of recovery and well-being.

Commodification of Wellbeing

The spread of therapy language and self-help culture has coincided with the rise of what sociologist William Davies calls the ‘politics of well-being’. In The Happiness Industry, Davies charts how governments and corporations have increasingly sought to measure, monitor, and influence emotions – whether through corporate wellness programs, life-coaching initiatives, or national happiness surveys. His critique highlights the ways wellbeing can be instrumentalized: our feelings are tracked, nudged, and sometimes monetized, often without consideration for context, community, or systemic pressures. Yet it is important to recognize that people are not merely passive subjects of these systems.

Many actively engage with therapy, wellness programs, or self-tracking tools in ways that genuinely support their wellbeing, making choices that reflect their own needs rather than blindly following top-down prescriptions. What Davies’ work reminds us is that, even as emotional life becomes increasingly visible and measurable, it is equally shaped by personal effort and broader social, economic, and cultural forces. This intersection of culture, commerce, and emotion underscores yet another contradiction.

On one hand, therapy and wellness practices provide invaluable tools and language for understanding ourselves. On the other, the growing emphasis on optimization, visibility, and measurable improvement risks turning self-knowledge into a performance. Emotional labour can become a form of social currency, where ordinary discomforts – stress, fatigue, frustration – are interpreted as failures of self-regulation rather than natural responses to life. Recognizing both the opportunities and limitations of the wellness industry allows us to navigate these cultural currents thoughtfully, using the tools of therapy to support genuine growth without letting them become measures of worth or perfection.

Beyond the Grammar of Constant Improvement

Overall, the ‘therapy generation’ has brought remarkable clarity to our inner lives, offering language to name what was once unspoken. Yet this clarity comes with complications: the rise of discourse online, the moralization of emotional states, and the pressures of constant self-optimization risk turning insight into performance. The challenge is to use these tools without succumbing to the pressures of perfectionism, comparison, or commodification.

Social media, online communities, and wellness industries should ideally support self-knowledge without reducing it to a routine obligation and a source of anxiety. Therapy at its best doesn’t provide scripts, but instead intends to spark curiosity within ourselves, for ourselves and others. To speak the language of therapy should not mean speaking only in the grammar of improvement. It should mean, instead, finding ways to live honestly even when the healing isn’t ‘complete’. In a world of constant self-scrutiny, remembering that connection and compassion matter as much as personal insight might be the most radical act of all.

Stuti Kumar is a Psychology graduate and Moitrayee Das is an Assistant Professor of Psychology at FLAME University, Pune.