Parthajit Baruah, a renowned film critic and documentary filmmaker from Assam, has left an indelible mark on the cinematic landscape. He was honored with the prestigious 2010 Prag Channel Film Critic Award for his work, “Chalachitraor Taranga.” Furthermore, his documentary, “Laxmi Orang: Rising from the Grave,” garnered widespread acclaim and secured multiple awards. Baruah’s documentary, “Brush Stroke,” which delves into the life and artistic creations of Neel Pawan Baruah, clinched the coveted Best Documentary Award at the 12th Calcutta International Short Film Festival. It also earned him the Best Director Award at the Mumbai International Short Film Festival and found its place in the competitive category of the IDSFFK in Kerala.

In an exclusive interview with Northeast Now, Parthajit Baruah provides insight into his upcoming film, Nellier Kotha (The Nellie Story).

Northeast Now: What are your expectations from the Assamese people watching Nellier Kotha (The Nellie Story)?

Parthajit Baruah: First and foremost, I’d like to express my gratitude for inviting me to this exclusive interview. My new feature film, Nellier Kotha,’ delves into the harrowing events of the Nellie Massacre that occurred on February 18, 1983. I have pretty good expectations from the film, given the sensitive nature of the Nellie incident. My target audience will be middle-aged and elderly people. While I acknowledge the importance of engaging the younger generation, my primary focus is on those who lived through that tumultuous period. I’m sure Nellier Kotha will resonate with audiences, as Jahnu Baruah, the esteemed Assamese filmmaker, once imparted to me the immense power of cinema to both shape and dismantle societal norms. While the term ‘Nellie massacre’ evokes a deeply sensitive and horrifying chapter in history, Nellier Kotha, as Jahnu Baruah aptly described, wields the power to build and uplift society, unlike films that seek to tear it down. Nellier Kotha carries a message of hope and healing for our society.

What motivates you to make a film on such a sensitive political and social issue?

When I made my debut film, Nellier Kotha, many people questioned whether I was endorsing a particular political ideology or supporting the government or any other political group. I simply responded that this film is not affiliated with any political groups. It is a story about humanity. The Nellie Massacre occurred in 1983 as part of the Assam Movement. You might be surprised to learn that intellectuals in Assam, particularly Muslims and even a few Hindus or Assamese, still believe that the broader Assamese society owes an apology to the Muslim community for the 1983 Nellie Massacre. However, my film does not focus on who should apologize to whom. Instead, I have depicted the entire episode, the Nellie massacre that claimed the lives of nearly 2,000 Muslim people. Recalling those events fills me with pain. It was a horrific tragedy and a stain on humanity. Seeing images of murdered children and babies thrown into the river is witnessing the worst of humanity. But as a filmmaker, my job is to contribute to society, to convey a positive message. Now, in 2023, 40 years have passed. The younger generations have almost forgotten about the incident, but the older generation cannot because some of them witnessed it. Through the film, I wanted to show the younger generation what happened and the reasons behind the Nellie massacre, especially in a land where people are known for their gentle nature. Despite the Assamese people’s gentle nature, why did the horrific Nellie Massacre occur in a small place like Nellie?

How did you end up making Nellier Kotha?

My deep dive into the Nellie massacre, through numerous books and accounts, has left me with a profound desire to shed light on this often-overlooked tragedy. While some may shy away from its sensitive nature, I believe that confronting this dark chapter in Assam’s history is essential for understanding and healing. With a commitment to sensitivity and nuance, I envision a film that explores the roots of the Assam movement, the events leading up to the massacre, and its enduring impact. By delving into the complexities of this event, we can foster a deeper understanding of the human stories behind the headlines and promote a path towards reconciliation.

What are the obstacles that you faced making Nellier Kotha?

It was difficult to find people who were willing to work on the film because of the sensitive subject matter. But I was determined to make the film, and I am glad that I did.

What are the differences between the perspectives of outsiders and insiders on the Nellie massacre?

Most of the existing accounts of the Nellie massacre are from the perspectives of outsiders. I wanted to give an insider’s perspective of the incident and the causes that led to it.

Does Nellier Kotha carry any kind of political propaganda?

I understand that the timing of the film’s release, coinciding with the upcoming elections, has raised concerns about its political intentions. However, I want to assure everyone that this film is not a propaganda piece. It is not anti-Muslim or anti-Hindu, nor is it pro-Hindu or pro-Muslim. The film’s sole purpose is to convey a message of humanity.

Tell us about the cast & crew of Nellier Kotha.

We have a powerful cast & crew, including veteran cinematographer Suman Duwarah, National awardee Debajit Changmai, and editor Hirakjyoti Pathak. The lead cast is Arghadeep Baruah, who is playing the role of Rajib Pator, a PhD scholar. We also have Dhananjay Debnath, Mahendra Das, Swagata Bharali, Baishnavi Borah, and Mintu Baruah in the film.

Thank you for your time and best wishes for Nellier Kotha .

Thank you for having me. I hope this is helpful!