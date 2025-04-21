On April 9, 2025, the Office of the Commissioner of Police, Guwahati, issued an order under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, restricting all types of processions, rallies, marathons, walkathons, and similar events within Guwahati city limits. The reason cited was traffic congestion and potential delays to emergency services. An earlier notification released on February 10 had already banned all processions, under which cycle rallies and running events were also denied permission inside the city.

The notification states, “Processions/Rallies often lead to significant traffic congestion, affecting the free movement of vehicles and causing inconvenience to commuters and other citizens.” However, it fails to consider that the participants and organizers of sports and recreational events are also citizens, whose rights and well-being are equally important. The decision seems to prioritize the convenience or potential inconvenience of private vehicle users over the needs and aspirations of recreational activities.

If such restrictions are justified on the grounds of public inconvenience, then the same should apply equally to all events—religious, political, cultural, or otherwise. The law must apply fairly to all. Events like religious processions, cricket matches, and political rallies—which are organized frequently and are easily granted permission—cause far greater disruption, even during working hours, without facing similar legal restrictions. Sports and recreational events like cycling, running, and walking, on the other hand, are organized during early morning hours, have far fewer participants, and are usually completed within 1–3 hours, mostly before 7–8 AM.

It should also be noted that several large and old educational institutions within the city generate twice-daily traffic chaos, as parents flock in private cars to drop off and pick up children. Despite the consistent gridlock, the authorities have not taken any visible or effective steps to discourage car usage or promote carpooling and school bus systems.

This raises a larger question: What are the real causes of traffic congestion in Guwahati?

Alarming Rise in Private Vehicle Ownership and Car Dependency

Estimates suggest that Guwahati has over 300 cars per 1,000 people—a figure higher than in many larger cities like Delhi, Bengaluru, and Mumbai, where the numbers range between 200 and 250 per 1,000. This growing dependency on private cars is a direct result of poor public transport systems and the absence of policies discouraging car use.

Lack of Proper Focus on Improving Public Transportation

The state government has introduced over 200 electric buses in the city, and there are about 300 private buses. However, many parts of the city are not adequately serviced, while some routes are over-served. The overall service quality leaves much to be desired. Additionally, these buses are often requisitioned for political rallies, leaving regular commuters stranded without alternatives. During election seasons, even private buses are requisitioned, forcing commuters to fend for themselves.

Focus on Car-Centric Infrastructure

Substantial funds are allocated for the construction of flyovers and elevated corridors within the city. On-street (roadside) parking continues to be very cheap or mostly free. Foot overbridges are still being constructed, ostensibly to make crossing streets safer for pedestrians. These measures facilitate motorized vehicular movement and induce more traffic, thereby aggravating the traffic congestion problem over the years—despite being introduced to reduce it.

Lack of Investment in Cycling and Walking Infrastructure

The absence of cycling lanes and the poor condition of footpaths reflect a lack of commitment to non-motorized transport—despite evidence and policy documents highlighting its importance. Footpaths in Guwahati are either encroached upon by roadside vendors, used as parking spaces, or are completely non-existent in many areas. There has been no substantial investment in cycling infrastructure, despite the growing number of cyclists.

Even though the Traffic Police Department is not responsible for solving these structural issues, it should consult urban transport experts and adopt a more thoughtful approach rather than issuing blanket bans.

Rather than addressing the root causes of congestion, the authorities appear to be using recreational events as scapegoats. The major systemic and long-standing issues mentioned above are what truly contribute to the city’s traffic woes.

A Global and National Contrast

Major cities around the world—London, New York, Boston, Paris—regularly host large-scale marathons and cycle rallies, often closing central roads to motor traffic for hours or even days. Indian metros like Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, and Pune also manage such events successfully, even amidst high vehicle densities.

In these cities, such events aren’t just recreational—they boost local economies, bring in tourism, promote healthy lifestyles, and contribute to the city’s identity. Rather than obstructing them, these cities strategically plan and accommodate such events through traffic diversions and public advisories.

Fees on Sports Events

For the past two years, sports organizers seeking permission have been required to pay a flat fee of Rs. 2,000 per event, regardless of the scale or number of participants. While the availability of an online platform for permission is a welcome step, police support in return is minimal or entirely absent. If permission is denied, the fee should be refunded—after reasonable deductions, if necessary—but that is currently not the case.

What’s the Way Forward?

Guwahati needs to evolve into a livable, inclusive city where fitness, culture, and community spirit are encouraged, not suppressed. This requires:

Evidence-based and long-term policy interventions to reduce traffic congestion

Prioritizing people over cars

Ensuring equity in public space usage

Planning for multi-modal and non-motorized transport systems

Some sports/recreational event-specific measures can be:

A structured Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for organizers

A multi-stakeholder Event Clearance Cell

Permission fees that vary based on event size and support required

Penalizing or blacklisting those who fail to meet public safety standards

Blanket bans like the recent police orders only expose the lack of holistic urban planning and equitable transport policies. As citizens increasingly turn to fitness and recreational activities, the administration must rise to the occasion—not shut them down.

It’s time for citizens, urban planners, and policymakers in Guwahati to come together and demand a city that celebrates active lifestyles, community participation, and equitable access to public spaces. If you believe that roads should serve people—not just cars—speak up. Write to your local representatives, share your experiences, support events that promote fitness and sustainability, and push for inclusive urban policies.

Let’s reclaim our right to the city.

Arshel Akhter is the Bicycle Mayor of Guwahati & a sustainable urban mobility advocate.