Aizawl: Mizoram chief minister Lalduhoma on Tuesday said that his government would strictly implement austerity measures to improve the state’s financial condition.

Addressing the assembly session, the chief minister urged house members to take the lead in implementing austerity measures as representatives of the people keeping in mind the financial condition of the state.

He said that various facilities enjoyed by MLAs in the past will be stopped in the new government and MLAs’ salary and allowances will not be increased.

Earlier, Lalduhoma had told reporters that facilities enjoyed by MLAs would be reduced by 50 per cent and the chief minister and ministers would have only one car and a spare car.

According to the existing pay structure, MLAs draw a salary and allowances of Rs. 1.50 lakh in a month, officials said.

As per the Mizoram Salaries, Allowances and Pension of Members of the Legislative Assembly (Amendment) Act which came into force in 2019, the chief minister draws a monthly salary and allowances of Rs. 1.84 lakh while the assembly speaker receives Rs. 1.73 lakh.

Cabinet ministers and leaders of the opposition enjoy monthly salaries and allowances of Rs. 1.68 lakh.

Deputy speakers receive a monthly salary and allowances of Rs. 1.61 lakh, while Ministers of State (MoS) enjoy equal pay with deputy chief whip at Rs. 1.57 lakh per month.

The pension of legislators is fixed at Rs. 40,000 per month.

The act fixed the net salary of the chief minister, speaker, deputy speaker, minister, leaders of the opposition, minister of state, deputy government chief whip and MLAs at Rs. 80,000 per month. Those members elected for more than one term receive an additional pension of Rs. 5,000 per month.

Lalduhoma further urged the members to have healthy competition to usher in development in their respective constituencies.

He said that the government would assist all elected members irrespective of party affiliation to ensure equal development in all constituencies.

Unlike in the past, all MLAs will be provided with reports of development projects executed by concerned departments in all assembly constituencies, he added.