GUWAHATI: The Indian government has initiated the sale process of enemy properties across the country.

New guidelines have been implemented for the sale of enemy properties in India that is worth over Rs 1 lakh crore.

According to the new guidelines, sale process of enemy properties would be initiated by a district magistrate or a deputy commissioner.

Enemy properties are those assets, which were left behind by those who took citizenship in Pakistan and China after wars with these countries.

What is enemy property?

The term “Enemy Property” denotes the assets and possessions of individuals or entities that have been designated as “enemies” by the Indian government.

India has a total of 12,611 enemy properties, which are estimated to be worth more than Rs 1 lakh crore.

Out of the 12,611 enemy properties in India, 12,485 belong to Pakistani nationals and 126 belong to Chinese citizens.

These enemy properties are scattered across the country with the highest being in Uttar Pradesh (6255).

These are also such enemy properties in West Bengal, Delhi, Goa, Maharashtra, Telangana, Gujarat, Tripura, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Kerala, Uttarakhand, Tamil Nadu, Meghalaya, Assam, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Daman and Diu, and Andhra Pradesh.

The Enemy Property Act, 1968 is an Act of the Parliament of India, which enables and regulates the appropriation of property in India owned by Pakistani nationals.

The act was passed following the Indo-Pakistani War of 1965.

Ownership is passed to the Custodian of Enemy Property for India, a government department.