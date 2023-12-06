Guwahati: An awareness programme against drug abuse organised by the Shillong All Faith Forum (SAFF) in collaboration with SAN-KER on Tuesday highlighted that the use of tobacco is highest at 96.4 per cent among schoolchildren in Meghalaya, followed by Nagaland at 95.8 per cent and Sikkim at 93.1 per cent.

The keynote for the awareness programme was given by Dr. Sandi Syiem, Director, SAN-KER.

Dr. Syiem showcased these disturbing numbers in his presentation which also involved identifying addicts, intervention methods and breaking through feelings of denial while helping the patient recognise the adverse consequences of the disorder if not talked about and sought help.

Bishop Purely Lyngdoh, president of SAFF, who delivered the inaugural speech, stated that the human body is a gift from God, and it should not be messed with, with substance abuse and for selfish reasons.

Dr. Syiem also called upon two recovering addicts who shared their experiences and highlighted the importance of moral support from the society and community for them to recover from this menace.

The drug abuse programme was conducted to ensure that we can fight the war against drugs and this cannot be done with sticks and stones but with love, care and help.