GUWAHATI: An Unacademy teacher, who recently stirred a controversy, after he urged students to vote for educated leaders, has reportedly been sacked by the online educational platform.

Karan Sangwan, a law educator at Unacademy and a very popular teacher among students, few days ago urged his students to vote only for educated leaders.

However, he did not name anyone.

On Thursday (August 17), Unacademy reportedly fired Karan Sangwan over the act.