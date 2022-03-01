Union minister Kiren Rijiju, while speaking on the evacuation of Indian nationals from war-hit Ukraine, said that the Indian government’s top priority is bringing back the stranded Indian citizens.

“Our top priority is to bring the stranded Indian nationals back safely,” union minister Kiren Rijiju said before leaving to Slovakia to oversee the evacuation process.

Rijiju added: “We will coordinate the evacuation operations in Slovakia and seek co-operation from the government there.”

Notably, as many as seven planes with Indians, who were left stranded in Ukraine, is slated to land in New Delhi on Wednesday.

The Indian government has deployed around 20 flights from different airlines like Air India, Air India Express, Indigo, and Spice Jet.

Moreover, the Indian Air Force (IAF) has also reportedly been directed to evacuate Indians from the neighbouring countries of Ukraine.

The Indian government has deputed four of its top ministers Kiren Rijiju, Jyotiraditya Schindia, Hardeep Singh Puri and General (Retd) VK Singh to the neighbouring countries of Ukraine to coordinate the evacuation process.

While, Kiren Rijiju has left for Slovakia, Jyotiraditya Scindia will oversee the evacuation in Romania and Moldova, Hardeep Singh Puri in Hungary and General (Retd) VK Singh in Poland.