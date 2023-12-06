Imphal: Two bright students, Sonakshi Verma of class VI and Shristhi Sahu of class VIII, showcased their linguistic prowess at the prestigious Hindi Olympiad competition held in school which was organized by Hindi Development Institute, Delhi.

The commendable achievement led them to be honored with Bal Shrestha Puraskar and Rashtriya Hindi Pratibha Samman and the bright students were felicitated with trophies and certificates of excellence, according to a statement issued by the Defence Wing on Tuesday.

The students, representing Assam Rifles Public School Mantripukhri, about 7 km from Imphal, displayed exceptional linguistic skills, competing among a pool of talented participants from across the world.

Their dedication and linguistic acumen were duly recognized as they were awarded prizes in the International Hindi Olympiad at Teen Murty Bhavan Pradhan Mantri Sangrahalaya, Delhi.

It is noteworthy that there were only two students representing the Northeast part of the country.

The school takes immense pride in the accomplishments of Sonakshi Verma and Shristhi Sahu whose efforts have not only brought recognition to themselves but have also elevated the school’s standing in the academic arena.

The achievement underscores the commitment of Assam Rifles Public School, Mantripukhri to nurturing well-rounded and academically proficient individuals.