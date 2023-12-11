Guwahati: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) Siliguri unit on Monday arrested two men from Assam with Asiatic elephant tusks (ivory) at New Jalpaiguri (NJP) Railway Station.

According to reports, the tusks were seized from Rajdhani Express at the New Jalpaiguri railway station from the two accused, who were trying to smuggle them to Nepal through the Indo-Nepal border in Uttar Pradesh.

Acting on specific intelligence inputs, the DRI inspectors intercepted the two persons named Suleman Kha (28) and Ratan Goyala, both residents of Assam’s Nagaon district and seized the tusks.

Following their arrest both the accused were produced before the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) court in Siliguri and sent to custody.