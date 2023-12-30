Two NLFT cadres surrender before BSF in Tripura.

Agartala: Two cadres of the banned insurgent group National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT) surrendered before the Border Security Force (BSF) on Saturday in Tripura.

A press release from BSF issued on Saturday said that in the area of Border outpost (BOP) R C Nath under Chawmanu, Dhalai District, two unlisted cadres of NLFT (BM) surrendered before BSF authorities.

“In the wee hours of the day Prahar Jay Tripura and Debajay Tripura, both residents of village Thalchera, Chawmanu, of Dhalai district, decided to leave the path of violence and surrendered to adopt normal life and to involve in the mainstream of the nation. Both the insurgents joined the NLFT (BM) faction in October last year,” the press release reads.

It further said that Tripura has been insurgency-prone for the last few decades.

Due to the endeavour of central agencies and state authorities, in the recent past, several cadres of NLFT (BM) opted to return to the mainstream of society.

Such an example will certainly motivate misguided youths to leave the path of violence.