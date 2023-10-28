Guwahati: Two members from the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM) have arrived in Nagaland on Friday for a five-day visit.

The purpose of the visit is to hold discussions with key stakeholders and look for different means to bolster the development of the region.

The two members on the visit are Sanjeev Sanyal and Devi Prasad Mishra, a release issued by the Nagaland Planning & Transformation Department said.

The primary focus of the visit is to bolster economic growth and development in the region, and moreover, it also holds promise for strengthening vital sectors as well as forging collaborations, it said.

The EAC-PM members will engage in extensive discussions with local entrepreneurs, government officials, business leaders and community representatives during their stay, the release added.