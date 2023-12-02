Imphal: Two leaders of the proscribed Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup (KYKL) were killed in an ambush carried out by their enemies at a location along the Manipur-Myanmar border.

The KYKL fraternity condoled the untimely demise of the two leaders. This was stated in a press statement issued by the KYKL publicity and research secretary A Yaiphaba to the local media.

The KYKL leader (captain) Moirangthem Uttam alias Tamba (42), of Pallel Mamang Leikai, Kakching district and (corporal) Ningthoujam Kokoba alias Mangaal (28), of Sarik Mamang Leikai, Kakching district succumbed to their injuries in the ambuscade by the suspected Kuki narco-terrorists, allegedly supported by Indian paramilitary forces on November 22, 2023.

Conveying solidarity with the bereaved families and their relatives, the outfit states that the demise of the two leaders is an irreparable loss for KYKL and a big loss to the revolutionary movement of Kangleipak (Manipur).

Notably, the KYKL is demanding the sovereignty of Manipur.

The independent nation Manipur merged with the Indian Union in 1949.