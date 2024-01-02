Agartala: In a successful operation on Monday night, Tripura Police intercepted a Bolero car at Subnagar Nanka Point in Ambassa of Dhalai district, leading to the recovery of 13.6 kilograms of dry ganja.

Two individuals, identified as Bapi Sharma and Tanmoy Sharma, were apprehended in connection with the smuggling attempt.

During the search, Tripura Police officials discovered 26 packets of ganja inside the vehicle.

The arrested individuals, residents of the Tulakona area in Khayepur in Agartala, were promptly taken into custody.

The police have initiated legal proceedings against them under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) Biswajit Debbarma stated that the arrested individuals will be handed over to the court after a three-day police remand is sought for further investigation.

The police’s swift action underscores their commitment to combating illegal activities and maintaining public safety in the Ambasa region. The duo is expected to face legal consequences as the case progresses through the judicial system.