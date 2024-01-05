Guwahati: Tripura’s pride and Olympian Dipa Karmakar showed her class in the national gymnastics championship where she is competing after eight years.

The Senior Artistic Gymnastics National Championship culminated on Thursday where top gymnasts across the country showed scintillating performances in Bhubaneswar.

Dipa Karmakar, who represented Tripura, bagged a total of three medals — Gold (All-around), Silver (Vault) and Silver (Uneven Bars) in the women’s competition.

Dipa’s performance gives a lot of hope for the country as she had earlier lost a medal at the Rio Olympics by just 0.15 points.

The talented gymnast from Tripura had to fight a grueling injury before making a successful comeback at the national championship.

In July 2018, Dipa became the first Indian gymnast to win a gold medal at a global event, when she finished first in the vault event of the FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Challenge Cup at Mersin, Turkey.