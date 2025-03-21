TSF-endorsed strike paralyzed traffic in Tripura

Agartala: Activists affiliated with the Twipra Students’ Federation(TSF) on Friday staged road blockades on national highways across the state bringing the inter-district connectivity of the state to a grinding halt.

The independent students’ body called an indefinite strike seeking their four point charter of demands.

They urged the authority to implement Roman Script in all educational institutions immediately. The student body also seeks recognition of the Roman script as an official system for the Kokborok language. Further, they urge the education department to reschedule the Kokborok board exams and a permanent end to any policy that advocates for Bengali script for Kokborok learners.

TSF states that the Madhyamik exams conducted by the Tripura board framed the question papers of Kokborok in Bengali script, which is unfair for the students who primarily come from English Medium schools and learned Kokborok using Roman script from the primary level.

It further stated that for the majority of the tribal communities in Tripura, Kokborok is the medium of exchange and mother tongue.

TSF General Secretary Hamalu Jamatia said the members of the TSF have blocked all national highways in the state. Beyond that, activists have staged a blockade at the railway tracks in Jolaibari under the South Tripura district.

“The student body will continue to protest until the government initiates talks with them” Jamatia added.