Agartala: Tripura will participate in the prestigious Republic Day tableau rally in New Delhi, showcasing the state’s rich cultural heritage and the iconic Kharchi Puja.

The tableau will highlight the rituals and traditions surrounding the worship of Tripura’s 14 royal deities.

A senior Tripura government official confirmed that the state’s tableau will be one of 26 displays featured in this year’s parade, providing a platform for both state and central government departments to present India’s diverse cultural tapestry.

“Tableaus will represent various ministries and states, including the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Ministry of Tribal Affairs, Goa, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Jharkhand, Ministry of Women and Child Development, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Punjab, Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, Ministry of Rural Development, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Financial Services Department, Madhya Pradesh, Ministry of Earth Science (IMD), Ministry of Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Tripura, Karnataka, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, Delhi, West Bengal, Chandigarh, Ministry of Culture, and CPWD,” the official explained. “Tripura’s tableau will be displayed as the 19th in the sequence.”

This year, Tripura’s tableau will focus on the “Cultural Diversity of India,” with particular emphasis on Kharchi Puja. The display will showcase the state’s unique blend of tradition and modernity.

“The tableau will highlight three main aspects. First, it will represent a blend of tradition and modernity, symbolizing progress. We will showcase bamboo designs, frames, the application of technology, and models in traditional attire. Second, the tableau will present the 14 deities through bamboo and cane craftsmanship. Lastly, it will depict the worship of Ha-Buma (earth mother) and offer a cultural presentation,” said the official.

Additionally, the tableau will feature artistic bamboo and flower designs, blending modern artistic elements with traditional aesthetics. The priest will perform rituals in traditional attire, reflecting the ancient spirituality of Tripura.