Tripura's key trade with Bangladesh remains stable, says Minister Sudhanshu Das

Guwahati: Despite recent political developments and unrest in neighboring Bangladesh, trade across the border through Integrated Check Posts (ICPs) in Northeast India remains stable, with fish imports continuing to play a significant role, particularly for Tripura and surrounding states.

Tripura’s Fisheries Minister, Sudhanshu Das, on Thursday confirmed that the import and export of goods, including crucial fish consignments, are proceeding smoothly through various ICPs.

Following a meeting with the fisheries department officials, Minister Das told the media persons that import and export are still ongoing, and fish is an important component in the bilateral trade.

Minister Das cited an estimated shortage of 30 to 31 tons of fish in Tripura.

“To bridge this gap, local merchants are actively sourcing fish from West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, and, significantly, from Bangladesh”, the Minister asserted.

He said that the Tripura government has set an ambitious goal to achieve self-sufficiency in fish production by farming an equivalent of 30 to 31 tonnes within the state.

Further, Minister Das directed fisheries officials to formulate and implement effective plans and measures to boost local fish production and meet the state’s demands.

The meeting held on Thursday involved officials from all levels of the fisheries department to strategize on this objective.