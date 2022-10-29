Agartala: Tripura Youth Congress on Saturday staged a massive protest in front of Chief Minister Manik Saha’s residence in Agartala against the increasing incidents of rape in the Northeastern state.

At least four incidents of rape were reported in Tripura during the last one week promoting the opposition parties to take to the streets.

The opposition parties — the Congress, CPM, TIPRA Motha and Trinamool Congress — have been demanding the immediate arrest of labour minister Bhagaban Das’s son, who was allegedly the prime accused in the gang rape of a 16-year-old girl at Kumarghat in Unakoti district on October 19.

The leaders of the youth Congress demanded the immediate arrest of the minister’s son. They alleged that police are shielding the minister’s son.

“If the Chief Minister does not ask Minister Bhagwan Das to resign, then the chief minister himself should resign,” Tripura Youth Congress president Rakhu Das said.

Rakhu Das said that incidents like rape, murder, and gangrape are constantly happening in the state.

He further alleged that influential leaders of the ruling party were involved in these incidents.