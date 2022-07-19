AGARTALA: The 72-hour sit-in demonstration launched by the Tripura Youth Congress continued for the second consecutive day on Tuesday.

The Tripura Youth Congress launched the three-day agitation programme on Monday in Agartala demanding employment for the youths of the state.

The protestors also accused the BJP-led Tripura government of corruption in the recent recruitment drive in various government departments.

The Tripura Youth Congress has demanded an investigation into the alleged corruption by a sitting chief justice of a high court.

Tripura Youth Congress president Rakhu Das also expressed resentment over the role of police in maintaining law-and-order in the state.

He alleged that the Tripura police “is a puppet” at the hands of the ruling BJP in the state.

“Not a single criminal case against the BJP workers and leaders for spreading violence in Tripura has been investigated,” Das said.

On the other hand, veteran Tripura Congress leader Samir Ranjan Barman also lashed out at the BJP-led Tripura government alleging that the state government has failed and fooled the people by making tall promises before the assembly elections in 2018.

“Before BJP came to power in 2018, the total number of unemployed youths in Tripura was less than seven lakh. But in the last four and a half years, the number has risen to almost eight lakhs,” the Congress leader claimed.

Meanwhile, All India Congress Committee (AICC) secretary and party in-charge for Tripura – Szarita Laitphlang said, “During Congress regime India was known as ‘Sone Ki Chideya’ (golden bird) and now it is known as ‘Berojgari Ki Chideya’ (Bird of unemployment).”