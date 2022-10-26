Agartala: Two youths were seriously injured in a gang war shooting yesterday late at night in front of Sonargaon Dhaba under the Airport Police Station.

The injured persons were identified as Sanjay Das and Haripada Das of the Natun Nagar area.

According to the available details of the incident, the “criminals” fired 3 to 4 rounds from an automatic pistol.

Receiving the information Airport police rushed to the spot and recovered multiple shells casing from the spot. It is also reported that one of the injured persons was shot in the leg and another person in the waist. OC of Airport police station and West Police Station went to the spot along with SDPO Sadar Ajay Das.

They sent the injured persons to the hospital for treatment.

He said before the incident the injured person’s entered the Sonargaon for dinner. As soon as they came out they were shot. Police registered a case under section 326/307/34 IPC and 27(2) of the Arms Act.

According to the police sources in connection with a shootout in front of Sonargaon Dhaba located at Airport road, Natun Nagar arrested two accused, Prabhakar Ghosh (40) and Santosh Das (35) of Usha Bazaar. They will be forward to the court today morning.