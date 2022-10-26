AGARTALA: Sensation gripped the Natunnagar area on the outskirts of Agartala city in Tripura following a shootout incident late on Tuesday night.

The shootout took place in front of a restaurant along the highway that resulted in at least two sustaining bullets injuries.

The police have arrested two persons on Wednesday morning in connection with the shootout incident near Agartala city in Tripura.

The arrested persons have been identified as Prabhakar Ghosh (40) and Santosh Das (35).

The Tripura police informed that the accused had fired as many as four rounds of bullets from a small firearm.

Both the arrested persons are known to be close associates of local BJP MLA Dilip Das and have been involved in several crimes including narcotics smuggling.

Two injured persons were identified as Sanjay Das and Haripad Das.

Both the injured persons were immediately shifted to hospital and doctors declared them out of danger.

The bullet hit Sanjoy on his waist and Haripada got injuries on his hand and leg.

Both the injured persons along with four others were having fast food at the restaurant, when suddenly two vehicles stopped in front of the restaurant and opened indiscriminate firing.

Then the accused fled towards the airport.

The police said the incident was the fall out of a factional feud between two contractor groups.