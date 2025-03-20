Tripura: TSF calls indefinite strike over Kokborok exam paper issue

Agartala: The Twipra Students Federation (TSF), an NESO-affiliated student body in Tripura, has announced an indefinite strike starting March 21, citing the government’s and the Tripura Board of Secondary Education’s failure to prepare Kokborok exam question papers properly.

TSF leaders claimed that despite promises to provide question papers in both Roman and Bengali scripts, the board only set them in Bengali, causing confusion among students during the board exams.

According to TSF General Secretary Hamalu Jamatia, many students were unable to understand the question papers and submitted blank answer sheets. Parents and students are reportedly worried about the impact on their academic performance.

The Kokborok board exams for class X students took place on March 17, and the exam for Higher Secondary students is scheduled for March 21.

Jamatia expressed that the indefinite strike would continue until the government ensures the exams are rescheduled and the question papers are provided in both Bengali and Roman scripts. He emphasized that students from English-medium schools, who study Kokborok in Roman script, should not be treated unfairly.

The TSF is calling for the government to resolve the issue and ensure that such a situation does not happen again.