AGARTALA: The first budget of the newly formed Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous Council (TTAADC) will be tabled during the three-day session scheduled to be held from March 11.

Newly elected Chief Executive Member PC Jamatia will table the budget for approval of the house.

Sources said, the TTAADC council is keen to create new opportunities for the youth and followers of Tipra Motha are eager to see what specific changes are made in the budget in comparison to the budgets tabled by Left.

TTAADC Chairman Jagadish Debbarma said, “As of now, it is confirmed that the Budget for the next Financial Year will be tabled during the three-day session. Apart from that, some new proposals and Bill would be tabled but the details are yet to reach my office”.

On the controversial Police Act, he said, “The TTAADC has been directed to hold ten-day special sessions to discuss the separate police act or to discuss the Bill for ten days in separate successive sessions. We have laid the Bills in the last session held in December. So, we shall continue the discussion on the Bill as well”.

Apart from that, he said, the TTAADC administration is also eager to constitute fresh Recruitment Rules.

“Several policy-related reforms will be done in order to make sure that people of the TTAADC areas feel more empowered. Another, important problem that has emerged as the biggest hindrance in the development of TTAADC areas is the lack of funding. The Council is likely to pass resolutions seeking direct funding and elections to Village councils at the earliest”, said sources in TTAADC.