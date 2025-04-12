Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Friday announced a major push to boost the state’s economy by expanding rubber cultivation across 20,485 hectares and establishing 10 new rubber processing centers.

Speaking at an event in the Khowai district, CM Saha stated the government’s commitment to people-centric development.

CM Saha asserted the state had inaugurated around 46 projects in Dharmanagar, underscoring continuous state-wide development.

He noted the recruitment of over 16,000 government employees in the last seven years and reaffirmed efforts to improve education by addressing teacher shortages through TRBT.

Key infrastructure developments include the construction of NH 208 between Khowai and Teliamura and land acquisition for the four-laning of NH 08 from Mungiakami to Champaknagar.

CM Saha reiterated the government’s focus on education, health, agriculture, and skill development, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision.

He described the BJP-led government as compassionate and committed to public welfare.

During the event, CM also inaugurated several projects, including the new Teliamura Motor Stand, and virtually launched three new school buildings — Teliamura English Medium Class XII School, Kabi Nazrul Vidya Bhavan, and Mungiabari Class XII School.

At Kalyanpur Higher Secondary School, he inaugurated a two-storey building and virtually opened the new buildings of Kalyanpur BDO Residence and Birchandrapur Higher Secondary School.

Moreover, the CM flagged off two blood collection vans during the event.