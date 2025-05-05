Guwahati: The Tripura Tribal Welfare Department will introduce a biometric attendance system across all 164 government-run tribal hostels in the state, sources confirmed on Monday.

According to the sources, the decision follows a review meeting chaired by Tribal Welfare Minister Bikash Debbarma.

The implementation will closely monitor the presence of students and enhance transparency in the management of these residential facilities.

Notably, the department currently oversees 164 hostels, with an additional 43 managed by the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC).

The state government allocates approximately Rs 80 crore annually for the upkeep of these hostels.

According to the Tribal Welfare Department Director, Subhasish Das, the biometric system will require hostellers in the government-run hostels to record their attendance twice daily, in the morning and evening.

He said that the measure will not only ensure accurate attendance records but also help curb alleged malpractices in the operation of the hostels.

Das asserted that they will introduce the biometric system in TTAADC and NGO-run hostels in the second phase, further mentioning that initiatives are underway to develop dedicated software for this purpose.

He noted that the department is currently developing dedicated software to support this biometric system.

Acknowledging the rising cost of living, the department has also proposed an increase in the daily food allowance per student from Rs 80 to Rs 120, Das affirmed.

Das acknowledged that the Tribal Welfare Department is introducing smart class facilities in 100 hostels out of 164 hostels in the initial phase.

“This will enable students to access online classes through a centralized mechanism based in Agartala”, Das stated.

Das noted that the department will equip all hostels with digital library facilities and 5G internet connectivity, and they also plan to install solar lighting systems in the hostels.

Das added that the department has also proposed the appointment of superintendents for all tribal hostels.