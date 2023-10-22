Agartala: Tripura will soon have a dedicated cybercrime police station to tackle cyber-related cases in the state, Chief Minister Manik Saha has said.

CM Saha said that the Tripura government has already set up a crime branch police station and the process has started to establish a cybercrime police station.

Speaking on the occasion of Police Commemoration Day, Saha said a special task force has been constituted to handle heinous crimes including money laundering cases.

“Among the 28 states in the country, Tripura’s crime rate is among the lowest. This has been possible because of well-coordinated efforts by policemen,” said the chief minister.

Voicing concern about the drug menace, Saha said law enforcement agencies have been working relentlessly to curb the problem.

“We are in the process of acquiring a drug scanning machine to detect narcotics entering the state”, he said.

“It feels proud to say KTDS Police Training Academy in West Tripura’s Narsingarh has emerged as one of the best police training institutes in the country. Recently, the Manipur government requested us to facilitate training for their police personnel in the academy,”, he said.

Saha said there are a number of vacancies in the Tripura police from constables to inspectors.

“I have held several meetings with the chief secretary and the DGP on the issue. Hopefully, a final decision on recruitment will be taken shortly,” he said.