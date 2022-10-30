AGARTALA: Trinamool Congress (TMC) in Tripura is all set to hold a massive public rally cum roadshow in Agartala on November 14.

Tripura TMC has informed that the protest rally cum roadshow will be organised to demonstrate against alleged “misgovernance’ by the BJP-led Tripura government.

Briefing the media on the matter, in-charge for Tripura TMC Rajib Banerjee claimed that people of the state are “fed up” with the current BJP government and seeks a change.

“On November 14, the TMC will hold a public rally cum roadshow to protest against the misgovernance by the BJP-led government in Tripura,” said Rajib Banerjee on Sunday.

He also urged the common people of Tripura to join the rally that will be taken out by the TMC in Agartala on November 14.

“There has been no development, unemployment is at an all-time high, law-and-order has gone for a toss in Tripura,” alleged Banerjee.

Notably, this announcement of holding a public rally cum roadshow by the TMC comes on the heels of public anger in Tripura over recent cases of rape that have rocked the state.

At least five rape cases have been reported from the state of Tripura in a span of just one week.

Moreover, the opposition parties in Tripura, including the TMC, have alleged that son of state BJP minister Bhagaban Das was involved in the rape of a 16-year-old minor girl.

However, the Tripura BJP has refuted the allegations, terming them “baseless and fabricated”.

The Tripura BJP has maintained that the opposition parties in Tripura are trying to score political mileage by making these allegations.