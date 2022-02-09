AGARTALA: Former Tripura chief minister and leader of the opposition Manik Sarkar on Wednesday trained his guns on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and claimed that BJP’s journey of rags to riches in Tripura became successful as the entire vote share of parties like Trinamool and Congress consolidated towards the ruling party.

Sarkar admitted that a minor portion of their vote share also swung into the ruling party and said that all those who had played their part in bringing the BJP in power were now aware of the big blunder that they had committed.

“They can’t hold their heads high like before. When they meet people, they regret their deeds. People who belonged to the BJP even a few days back are publicly speaking about the failures of this government is loud and clear voices,” said Sarkar.

Sarkar was trying to indicate towards former MLA Sudip Roy Barman who severed his ties with the BJP to join Congress a day before.

After coming to power, he alleged, the first thing that the ruling party supporters did was to unleash an economic blockade on the people who used to support the Left.

“For months, Left supporters were not allowed to venture out of homes for their economic activities. In some parts, public transport vehicles belonging to Left parties were set afire, economic sources were disrupted, shops were vandalized and many more. The Fascist face of this government is still visible,” said Sarkar.

He was speaking at a condolence meeting of late CPIM legislator and former speaker of Tripura legislative assembly Ramendra Chandra Debnath organized by the party’s Dharmanagar division.

Accusing the ruling BJP of misusing the institutions for political gains, Sarkar said, “Election Commission of India has long been considered to be an independent organization. But, the party that is in power right now is trying its heart and soul to curtail its authority.”

“Now the dates of elections are being chosen to keep the PM’s schedule in mind. In the parliament, the opposition’s voice is being ignored and at crucial times muzzled, which is against the very constitutional framework of the country,” he added.

Mrinal Banik from Agartala.