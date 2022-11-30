AGARTALA: The TIPRA party in Tripura has announced that it will hold demonstration in New Delhi over its demand for a “Greater Tipraland” state.

TIPRA chief Pradyot Debbarman said that his party will hold a two-day “peaceful protest” in New Delhi on December 5 and 6.

“We will be holding a two-day peaceful protest on 5th and 6th Dec 2022 for the demand of Greater Tipraland at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi,” said TIPRA chief Pradyot Debbarman.

“Warriors will be traveling to #Delhi to compel the decision-makers in Delhi to listen to our lawful and constitutional (demand),” he tweeted.

Around 1000 TIPRA party workers and supporters are likely to take part in the demonstrations in Delhi.

The TIPRA party leaders, workers and supporters will leave for New Delhi from Tripura on December 2.

TIPRA party currently is in power in the Tripura tribal areas autonomous district council (TTAADC).

Notably, with assembly elections in Tripura slated to be held next year, the TIPRA party has intensified its activities demanding “Greater Tipraland”.