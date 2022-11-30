AGARTALA: Another incident of political violence has been reported from the Northeast state of Tripura.

One CPI-M worker has been killed on the incident of political clash in Tripura.

The deceased CPI-M worker has been identified as Saheed Mia.

At least 15 other CPI-M workers, including former Tripura minister and sitting MLA Bhanu Lal Saha sustained injuries in the clash.

One journalist was also injured in the incident at Charilam in West Tripura on Wednesday.

The CPI-M has accused the ruling BJP in Tripura of orchestrating the attack.

The incident took place during a public meeting of the CPI-M party at Charilam in West Tripura on Wednesday.

“With the intension of killing us, they (BJP workers) launched an attack and hurled bomb at us,” said CPI-M leader Bhanu Lal Saha.

Meanwhile, security has been beefed up in the area to maintain law-and-order and prevent further escalation of tensions.