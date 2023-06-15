AGARTALA: Chief of the TIPRA party in Tripura – Pradyot Debbarma – on Thursday (June 15), threatened to intensify agitation demanding approval of Roman script for the Kokborok language.

The TIPRA chief also slammed the police action on the rally of Tipra Indigenous Students’ Federation (TISF) – the student wing of TIPRA party – on Wednesday that was organised on the matter.

While condemning the police cation, Pradyot Debbarma, on Thursday (June 15), said that if the Tripura government doesn’t consider Roman script for Kokborok language then the movement will intensify in coming days.

On Wednesday more than 20 student agitators of the TISF were injured when police lathi-charged and used water cannons on the ‘peaceful’ protest rally demanding Roman Script for the Kokborok language.

Reacting sharply on the matter, Tripura royal scion Pradyot Debbarma said that he was deeply pained and angry after the seeing how the members of TISF came under attack.

“Governor of Tripura don’t meet us or the students. Doesn’t he have two minutes to meet the students? Can’t he give two minutes to read our memorandum for our state? He is sitting in the Raj Bhawan but have no time to meet,” said Pradyot Debbarma.

He asked the Tripura governor to be neutral as he is the emissary of government of India.

“Your job is to be neutral but you can’t even give us two minutes of your time. Police have launched an attack on women students. What wrong they have done? They were just talking about their future. I condemned this incident and I strongly request the government of India and government of Tripura to consider Roman script for Kokborok or else the movement will be intensified in coming days,” he added.