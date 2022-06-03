Tripura royal scion and charman of the TIPRA party – Pradyot Debbarma has issued a clarification regarding the speculations doing the rounds following circulation of a photo of him with BJP leaders.

Pradyot Debbarma has termed the “photo politics” by the Tripura BJP as “nonsense and cheap stunt”.

Speculations were doing the rounds following a photo of TIPRA chief Pradyot Debbarma with BJP leaders – Kailash Vijayvargiya, Vinod Sonkar Kishor Barman and Papia Datta went viral in the social media.

The photo was taken at the VIP lobby of MBB airport in Agartala in Tripura on Thursday.

Terming the spread of speculations as “cheap stunt” the Tripura royal scion said: “Those who took this picture and are spreading this have to be really cheap people.”

“I sometimes meet in a public place Jitendra babu of CPI-M, I meet Congress and TMC leaders, but it’s always whenever that I bump into BJP leaders this sort of nonsense is spread,” he added.

Pradyot Debbarma said that he “bumped into the BJP leaders” at the VIP lounge at the MBB airport at Agartala in Tripura “while waiting for my luggage”.