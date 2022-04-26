AGARTALA: Union minister – Pratima Bhoumik slammed Tripura royal scion Pradyot Debbarma-led TIPRA party for allegedly misleading the people of hilly areas for narrow political gains.

She termed the demand of the Pradyot Debbarma-led TIPRA party of “Greater Tipraland” as ‘divisive’.

This was stated by senior Tripura BJP leader and union minister Pratima Bhoumik, while addressing a programme at Mandwai under west Tripura district.

Questioning Pradyot Debbarma’s alleged silence for long years when CPI-M was in power, Pratima Bhoumik said, “Had he (Pradyot) really felt for the indigenous people of the state, he would have responded to their plights long years back.”

“When the Left Front was at the helm of affairs in Tripura, he maintained a conspicuous silence on the issues that plagued the development of tribal people. And, certainly the CPI-M is also helping TIPRA in gaining momentum,” she added.

Firing salvos at the Tripura royal scion, the union minister said that Pradyot Debbarma allegedly failed to raise the issues of the tribal people of the state, despite he and his family being powerful politicians over several decades.

“His (Pradyot Debbarma) father was an MP, his mother was an MP too. He too served in several powerful positions in the Congress. Despite all this, he did not speak up for the problems of tribal people,” Pratima Bhoumik said.

“After the BJP-IPFT government came to power, roads, water connectivity and healthcare facilities were made accessible in the hills. Our government is working on a mission mode. When people started getting the services that were long due, he was trying to make way for the CPI-M,” Bhoumik said.