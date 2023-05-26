AGARTALA: Leaders of TIPRA party in Tripura have sought the intervention of the governor of the state to ensure “welfare of indigenous people and functioning of the Tripura tribal areas autonomous district council (TTAADC)”.

The leaders of the TIPRA party in Tripura have submitted a memorandum to Tripura governor Satyadeo Narain Arya informing him about the ‘concerning’ situation of the indigenous people of the state.

The TIPRA leaders have also sought the intervention of the Tripura governor to ensure smooth functioning of the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC).

The TIPRA leaders were led by Pradyot Debbarma, who sat outside the Tripura Raj Bhawan in Agartala in protest against the ‘behavior’ of the office of the governor.

In the memorandum, the TIPRA party MDCs, MLAs and EMs alleged the indigenous people of Tripura are being forced to live like second-class citizens in the state.

The indigenous people of Tripura deserve to live with dignity, peace and prosperity, but unfortunately, the sheer negligence of the state administration has led to unrest among the people, the TIPRA party stated in the memorandum.

“The TTAADC is facing unceasing step motherly treatment by the state government of Tripura. In the last two years of the present TTAADC government, many important bills have been passed by the TTAADC but are pending at your office for final approval,” they alleged.

They further claimed that out of the total Rs 619.25 crore fund allocated to the TTAADC, for the last financial year i.e 2022-23 fiscal year, Rs 126.59 crore is yet to be released by the Tripura government.

“This has resulted in a delay in the disbursement of staff salaries and other development activities,” the TIPRA leaders in Tripura stated.

The TIPRA leaders further alleged: “The village council election which was originally scheduled to take place in March 2021 is being delayed even after the clear directions of the high court of Tripura. This too has severely affected the developmental works in TTAADC areas.”

“We are approaching you, as the constitutional head of our state, and someone with such vast experience in public life, to do justice to the indigenous people (tribals) of the state by directing the government of Tripura and others concerned to immediately look into our grievances. But, even after your directions, if no actions are taken then we will be left with no other option than to go for a mass agitation,” they added.