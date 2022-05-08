AGARTALA: Three forest department personnel were injured after a group of timber smugglers attacked them in Tripura’s Khowai district late on Saturday night.

The incident took place at Shalbagan area adjacent to Assam-Agartala National Highway under Mungiakami police station under Khowai district.

Acting secret information, a team of forest officers posted at Teliamura sub-divisional forest department launched a raid on the secret hideout of the smugglers.

During the raid, about 50 to 60 smugglers wielding wooden clubs and other lethal arms suddenly launched a fatal attack injuring three forest staffers.

Forest guard Shankar Gowala received serious head injuries.

He was rushed to Teliamura Hospital and later he was shifted to GB Hospital after initial treatment.

“The forest department has seized one vehicle that was being used for carrying the timbers and a motorcycle. The owner of the motorcycle has been identified. As soon as the FIR is lodged, we shall start an investigation,” said a police official. The seized vehicles are now under the custody of police at Mungiakami police station.