Agartala: The office of the Chief Electoral Officer in Tripura has helped six transgenders for enrolling their names in the voter list after they were facing challenges while enrolling themselves on the list.

The transgender persons are from 47-Ambassa Assembly Constituency in Tripura’s Dhalai district.

Sanjit Debbarma, Electoral Registration Officer said as an Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) of 47- Ambassa (ST) Assembly Constituency and Sub-Divisional Magistrate, one fine day a transgender person, Nupur Chakraborty came to his office for some government work.

“The person is a resident of Netaji Nagar area in Kulai Gram Panchayat in Ambassa Sub-Division of Dhalai District and informed that there are 6 more Transgender persons and they all are residing at Netaji Nagar just a few kilometers from Ambassa in Dhalai District.

“We noticed that Nupur Chakraborty is the only transgender voter of Ambassa Assembly Constituency who could enrol herself in the Electoral Roll as a voter. Nupur Chakraborty acts as a Guardian/ Guru for the 6 other transgender persons–Jiban Sarkar, Jhumur Debnath, Suchi Ghosh, Putuli Debnath, Moni Chakraborty and Munni Sarkar. During the discussion, it is informed that when Nupur Chakraborty was staying in Khejurbagan Ashram in Agartala responsibility was given to look after these 6 transgender persons. So Nupur Chakraborty brought them to Netajinagar in Ambassa,” Debbarma told reporters.

Sanjit further said they have been living under the same roof for the last eight years and it is also learnt that these six transgender persons have tried to obtain legal documents like ration card, family registers, aadhar cards, domiciles and nationality certificates, but in vain.

“They also tried to enrol themselves as voters several times but could not succeed due to lack of sufficient documents to establish their identity like proof of being ordinary residents like a ration Card or register of residents, and proof of nationality like Permanent Resident of Tripura Certificate,” he said.

Later Sanjit sent one Tehsildar to inquire about their problem and was found that their parents had denied recognizing transgender people as their children, owing to social stigma and discrimination.

“Under these circumstances, I sought suggestions from the Chief Electoral Officer of Tripura, Kiran Gitte, on how to proceed further. He suggested me to take certain measures in consultation with the Gram Panchayat and Block Development officer.

“Accordingly, I requested BDO to register their names in the Family Register. Based on the entry, Ration Card and Residential Proof Certificate were issued. Thereafter, the Booth Level Officer was sent to their residence wherein he arranged to distribute and fill up Form-6 for inclusion of their names as First Time Voters. Accordingly, the concerned Assistant Electoral Registration Officer heard the applications and finally, their names are enrolled in the voter list,” Debbarma added.